- Following an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga, the National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Advisory for various parts of Northern California Saturday morning. “A Tsunami Advisory has been issued for the U.S. West Coast, including our area. Arrival time of waves: around 7:35 a.m. this morning. A tsunami capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected," tweeted the weather agency; waves as high as three feet are expected off the San Francisco coast and can cause very light flooding in certain situations; the advisory is expected to last until 8:10 a.m. this morning. [KPIX]
- The SF Symphony has canceled a performance amid members of the orchestra testing positive with COVID-19. The orchestra noted that "out of an abundance of caution and in order to prioritize the health and safety of audiences, performers, and staff, [Friday's] performance will not take place," and it has yet to release its schedule of performances for the upcoming week. [KRON4]
- This 122-year-old Victorian describe as “the worst house on the best block” of San Francisco recently sold for nearly $2M. [Guardian]
- Following a week of remote learning due to COVID-19, Hayward Unified School District is expected to return to in-class learning again next week. [ABC7]
- Speaking of school-related COVID-19 woes: Oakland Unified School District high school students are preparing to begin a "boycott," citing unsafe learning conditions. [Oaklandside]
- For the sixth year in a row, a new study has found the world’s oceans have been hotter than they’ve ever been in recent history due to human-induced climate change. [Mongabay]
- Learning more on the life-saving innovation that are mRNA vaccines, as well as the clumsy history surrounding them, is worth a revisit — especially given COVID-19's progression as an "endemic" disease. [NYT]
Top photo: Getty Images/travelview