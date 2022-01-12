- San Francisco further updated its rules about "mega-events" like Chase Center games and concerts today. Boosters are going to be required for kids aged 12-15 starting on March 1, boosters are required for kids 16 and over starting Feb. 1, and parents will need proof of a negative test less than 48 hours old for kids as young as 2. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old man yesterday in Crocker-Amazon. The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Lenard Liu, and this appears to be SF's second homicide of 2022. [Chronicle]
- Following Sonoma County's ban on large gatherings for the next month, Russian River Brewing has delayed the release of its ever-popular Pliny the Younger IPA. The release will now happen in late March instead. [KRON4]
- The owner of Korner Kitchen and the new Noodle Belly in Oakland's Fruitvale just donated 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland schools. [ABC 7]
- The battle between cattle ranchers and environmentalists in Marin heats up with federal lawsuit against the National Park Service over tule elk in Point Reyes. [Marin IJ]
- After failing to meet water-conservation goals for months, Santa Clara County has just met its goals for the first time this drought. [East Bay Times]
- The Santa Clara County Superior Court announced today that it's closing all public counters and restricting courthouse access through the end of the month due to Omicron-driven staff absences. [Mercury News]