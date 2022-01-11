- Perpetually troubled Millennium Tower had a City Hall hearing last week, and its fix expert says it's tilting at a rate of three inches per year. Structural engineer Ron Hamburger said at a meeting that the tower continues “to settle at a rate of about one half inch per year and to tilt at a rate of about three inches per year,” and that its elevators and plumbing are a few years from giving out. [NBC Bay Area]
- Supervisor Aaron Peskin says the $94.5 million Recology is reimbursing ratepayers may be “only a portion” of what it overcharged people. City controller Ben Rosenfield sent Recology a letter citing “ongoing questions and concerns regarding past Recology’s rate setting and charging practices,” which means you could get another Recology refund. [Chronicle]
- Beloved Sixth Street Vietnamese dive restaurant Tú Lan is now a San Francisco Legacy Business. And yes, the Julia Child writeup on their menu is real, and from a November 1985 Herb Caen column. [Hoodline]
- A dead body found in a remote area off Highway 101 in Cloverdale has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from Willits, and her death is being treated as suspicious. [KRON-4]
- A man was shot and critically injured next to West Oakland BART this morning. [Bay Area News Group]
- Pampered Google employees are being given at-home COVID tests, but contractors complain this courtesy is not being afforded to them. [Chronicle]
Image: Lifeofmikey via Unsplash