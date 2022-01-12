The government is dismissing the three counts that the jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial deadlocked on, and sentencing is being proposed for September 12. A delay in sentencing was agreed upon due to the upcoming trial of would-be co-defendant, former Theranos president Sunny Balwani. [NBC Bay Area]

A delay in sentencing was agreed upon due to the upcoming trial of would-be co-defendant, former Theranos president Sunny Balwani. [NBC Bay Area] For the second year in a row, COVID was the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers around the country — mostly because so many of them are unvaccinated. 301 of the 458 deaths in the line of duty were from COVID — and this is the first time since 1930 that the national number surpassed 300. [New York Times]

301 of the 458 deaths in the line of duty were from COVID — and this is the first time since 1930 that the national number surpassed 300. [New York Times] Recent storms flushed a lot of microplastics from city streets through storm drains and into the Bay, according to a new study. [ABC 7]

San Jose has adopted a policy similar to SF's requiring booster shot proof for admission to large venues like the SAP Center. [Mercury News]

The case of a Forest Service firefighter who died while fighting the El Dorado Fire in September 2020 has raised questions about whether the inexperience of firefighting crews and lack of protocols led to his death. [East Bay Times]

United and American Airlines say that China is suspending multiple flights from SFO into China over Omicron concerns. [Reuters]

Top image: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her mother Noel Holmes leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)