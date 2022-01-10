- Longtime SF mobile game company Zynga is be acquired by New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the makers of Grand Theft Auto. The deal values Zynga, which will continue as its own brand name, at $12.7 billion. [SF Business Times]
- Both Moderna and Pfizer say they are working on Omicron-specific booster shots. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that the shots could be ready as soon as March, and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says the company's booster would be ready for fall doses. [CNBC]
- Schools in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District will remain closed today due to the Omicron surge. [ABC 7]
- A dead body was discovered Friday in a field in a remote area near Highway 101 in Cloverdale, in Sonoma County, on Friday. [Bay City News]
- The state is warning about price gouging for at-home COVID tests. [Chronicle]
- Los Angeles County just set a new one-day record for positive COVID tests, with 45,584 on Sunday, and 13 new deaths were recorded. [East Bay Times]
- ICYMI, Warrior Klay Thompson triumphantly returned to the court Sunday night and led with the team's first points of the night in what would be a 96-82 victory over the Cavaliers. [CBS SF]
- Noted Warriors fan and current reigning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was spotted at Thompson's first game back at the Chase Center, and ABC 7 spoke to her. [ABC 7]
