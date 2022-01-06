This Queen-Anne Tower mansion at 850 Steiner Street was built in the 1800s and sits down the block with the famed Painted Ladies. It is now listed for sale for $5,125,000.
Constructed in 1899 from designs by famed architect Thomas Patterson Ross, the house withstood the 1906 earthquake that destroyed most of the city.
The foyer, huge living room with rounded bay window and wood-burning fireplace, powder room, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen with Italian porcelain worktops that opens to a spacious deck overlooking the rear yard are all located on the main level. The upper level has two en-suite bedrooms and a large master suite with a wet bar with views of the Civic Center and Downtown. The lower level features a family area with double doors leading to the backyard, a complete kitchen, an office, a half bath, and a third bedroom with private full bath. Two decks are located in the rear yard, which is surrounded by spruce trees. The property is completed by a two-car side-by-side garage.
850 Steiner Street is currently listed for sale with an asking price of $5.125 million. It is a single-family home which has nine distinct rooms. On the entrance level, this sprawling house features bedrooms, a family room, bathrooms, and a kitchen. As you reach the main floor, you will see another kitchen, a dining room, a living room and additional half bath / powder rooms. On the upper level, bedrooms multiple full baths and the master bedroom make for an amazing place to retire for the night.
In total, there are six bathrooms - 4 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms and four bedrooms, among a plethora of fun surprises throughout.
The listing agents are Jeff Silver & Christopher Garlington. For help finding a buyer's agent, check out this list of the Top Realtors SF has to offer!