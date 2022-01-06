This Queen-Anne Tower mansion at 850 Steiner Street was built in the 1800s and sits down the block with the famed Painted Ladies. It is now listed for sale for $5,125,000.

Constructed in 1899 from designs by famed architect Thomas Patterson Ross, the house withstood the 1906 earthquake that destroyed most of the city.

1 / 8 Old drawing of 850 Steiner Street Queen-Anne Tower 2 / 8 Alamo Square Park view from curved window from 850 Steiner Street 3 / 8 Beautifully remodeled living area at 850 Steiner St. 4 / 8 Historic, but modern dining area at 850 Steiner Street 5 / 8 Updated kitchen with deck at 850 Steiner Street 6 / 8 Master bedroom w/ gorgeous view at 850 Steiner Street 8 / 8 One of 850 Steiner Street's many decks 7 / 8 View of Alamo Square Park at 850 Steiner Street ❮

❯

The foyer, huge living room with rounded bay window and wood-burning fireplace, powder room, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen with Italian porcelain worktops that opens to a spacious deck overlooking the rear yard are all located on the main level. The upper level has two en-suite bedrooms and a large master suite with a wet bar with views of the Civic Center and Downtown. The lower level features a family area with double doors leading to the backyard, a complete kitchen, an office, a half bath, and a third bedroom with private full bath. Two decks are located in the rear yard, which is surrounded by spruce trees. The property is completed by a two-car side-by-side garage.

850 Steiner Street is currently listed for sale with an asking price of $5.125 million. It is a single-family home which has nine distinct rooms. On the entrance level, this sprawling house features bedrooms, a family room, bathrooms, and a kitchen. As you reach the main floor, you will see another kitchen, a dining room, a living room and additional half bath / powder rooms. On the upper level, bedrooms multiple full baths and the master bedroom make for an amazing place to retire for the night.

In total, there are six bathrooms - 4 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms and four bedrooms, among a plethora of fun surprises throughout.

The listing agents are Jeff Silver & Christopher Garlington. For help finding a buyer's agent, check out this list of the Top Realtors SF has to offer!