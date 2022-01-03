A 52-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed of his wallet, watch, and cellphone on New Year's Eve in the Fillmore District.

The incident, posted in a video by the Twitter account Asian Crime Report and then subsequently by ABC 7 reporter Dion Lim, happened on Friday afternoon on O'Farrell Street between Fillmore and Steiner streets. The victim can be seen on the ground, while the thieves appear to be trying to get his watch off of him — Lim says it was a Rolex.

"The man told me in Mandarin he went to the doctor since his head split open in one area & he needed stitches," Lim tweeted.

Asian man gets robbed and attacked on Fillmore street in San Francisco by gunpoint. Video sent to me by a follower. Asians getting attacked more often in San Francisco and nothing is being done about it. 2022 off to a bad start. Ugh #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/lkUpYKdIx1 — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) January 2, 2022

This all happened just beside the parklet belonging to State Bird Provisions offshoot Anchovy Bar, and someone in an apron comes out from the restaurant and appears to be shooed back inside by one of the armed thieves with a gun.

Also, the man appears to try to run away from the thieves but gets tackled just across the street.

The man says he has lived in the area awhile & the n’hood isn't bad but this incident has him warning others (he also warned me) not to go out alone.



This, days aft of a couple in their 70’s are assaulted & robbed in Oakland’s Chinatown. (See yesterday’s Tweet) #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/laWOIoSzB5 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 3, 2022

Lim also reported on a couple in their 70s who were assaulted and robbed in Oakland's Chinatown last week.

Shocking footage from Oakland’s Chinatown shows an armed black male brazenly rob an elderly Asian couple before escaping in a getaway vehicle. This happened the day after Christmas. #DefundThePolice #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/SIehMvz6i6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2022



This assault in the Fillmore came during a somewhat violent weekend in which there were homicides on both sides of the Bay, including one in the Richmond District on Friday night.

And on Sunday, officers in Milpitas chased after a suspect who was later allegedly found to have his former girlfriend's remains in the back of the car he was driving.