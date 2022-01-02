On Saturday, Twitter (at long last) suspended the conspiracy theory-wielding, misinformation-spewing Georgia GOP Representative's main handle, citing Marjorie Taylor Greene's most-followed Twitter account — “@mtgreenee” — was removed "for repeated violations of Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Greene, the right-wing Republican politician hailing from the state of Georgia, has become wildly well known for her rousing antics (read: the telling of absolute falsehoods) on social media, especially on Twitter, since the pandemic began. With more than 465,000 followers on Greene’s once-active main account, her maligned words and opinions and outright lies were read by an audience larger than the population of Oakland. As some polls would suggest: She's basically "Trump in drag." A fitting description, frankly; Greene has previously called Trump her “favorite president of all time."

Breaking News: Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican of Georgia. The company said she had repeatedly violated its Covid-19 misinformation policies.https://t.co/v8LhiomB7x — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2022

Well, while she will still have access to her official congressional account — “@RepMTG” — which has more than 386,000 followers, the unsavory hot takes published under her main account won't fill your timelines, anymore.

As reported by various outlets (CNN, NBC News, NPR), Twitter suspended any and all activity under the "@mtgreenee," account — the same handle tied to Greene that was temporarily restricted for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and COVID-19.

According to the New York Times, Twitter said that this was Greene's fifth “strike,” subsequently meaning that her account isn't eligible to be restored. (Per the newspaper, Twitter issued her the fourth strike back in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were “failing"; Greene's third strike came less than a month before that when she had posted that COVID-19 was not dangerous and that vaccines should not be mandated.)

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” Katie Rosborough, a Twitter spokeswoman, said in a released statement. Mind you: Twitter does, however, allow account owners to submit an appeal, which can lead to the suspension of it being reversed. That said... that decision is predicated on the notion that the "strikes" were, in fact, wrongly applied — because the information shared was, indeed, factual and credible.

But Greene's past remarks on the COVID-19 health crisis couldn't be any less correct or trustworthy.

Greene's ban, too, comes almost a year after the platform banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection. Like Trump, the Georgia lawmaker has a long history of embracing baseless conspiracy theories — lines of thinking that, like Trump, she placed inside threaded tweets which were filled with false claims, spanning the gamut of election fraud, the Capitol insurrection, and other contentious subjects.

So good riddance to all of that.

Photo: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) answers questions in front of the House steps while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a press conference November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. McCarthy and other members of the Republican caucus spoke on U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda as his Build Back Better initiative nears a vote in the House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)