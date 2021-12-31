- A 400-person yacht party is going forward tonight in San Francisco Bay, and the UCSF infectious disease crew predicts it will be a superspreader event. Even with vaccination proof required, experts agree that large events are not safe unless you really want to get Omicron. [ABC 7]
- The search for missing Tahoe skier Rory Angelotta is being suspended. The 43-year-old Northstar employee went missing Saturday while skiing in heavy snow, and authorities now say there's no realistic possibility that he is still alive. [KTVU]
- COVID testing sites around the Bay are seeing some unprecedentedly long lines. [CBS SF]
- Oakland police made a second arrest Thursday in the murder of a 22-year-old woman by Lake Merritt in November, and the suspect is 32-year-old Torrin Dupclay of Crockett. [KRON4]
- Police in Santa Rosa are searching for a 34-year-old woman who allegedly tried to evade a DUI stop by speeding away from officers, and then abandoning her vehicle on foot, leaving an 18-month-old child behind in the process. [CBS SF]
- The average customer's PG&E bill is going to go up almost 10% in the new year. [East Bay Times]
- A swift-moving, wind-driven wildfire destroyed at least 500 homes in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder, Colorado on Thursday. [New York Times]
Photo: Piermario Eva