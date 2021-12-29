- The Placer County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, who went missing Saturday while skiing at the Northstar resort. Angelotta, 43, is an experienced skier, known to carry avalanche gear, but his ski pass registered its last activity at a chairlift at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Extreme weather conditions in the Sierra have hampered the search. [CBS SF]
- A federal judge has released a San Francisco man after two years, sentencing him to time served, for gun and cocaine possession after he advertised a "cocaine buffet" at his home on Snapchat. A defense attorney argued that Ricci Wynne, a man in his thirties who suffered abuse as a child and has been using drugs since his early teens, recognizes the error of his ways and has entered a treatment program. [East Bay Times]
- The SFPD is seeking a suspect in a Monday home-invasion robbery in the Outer Sunset, in which the armed suspect entered the home of a 90-year-old woman, ransacked it, and left. [Bay City News]
- The sister of a 29-year-old homeless man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday in Vallejo is seeking answers, and wants the driver brought to justice. [KTVU]
- The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial once again concluded deliberations Tuesday without a verdict — and the odds of the verdict being not guilty go up with each passing day. [KRON4]
- More venues have canceled New Year's Eve shows in SF due to Omicron concerns, including Oasis and The Chapel, but theaters like Berkeley Rep and SF Playhouse are still moving forward with January productions. [Chronicle]
- One Marin County family is using a $1,500 at-home PCR testing machine to test all guests hours ahead of a New Year's Eve party, hoping to catch any asymptomatic infections. [ABC 7]