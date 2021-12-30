- A man was stopped and detained Thursday after allegedly making threats against someone in Berkeley, and he was found to have a loaded handgun and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. [CBS SF]
- One person was killed in a collision between a big rig and a Toyota Camry on Highway 37 near Vallejo today. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
- The SFPD is seeking multiple suspects in an assault in the Mission District Wednesday night, which escalated into an assault by car that left a 28-year-old man injured. [CBS SF]
- Concerns are rising about the South Bay homeless population due to the current cold snap. [CBS SF]
- Mission Laundromat, at 3282 22nd Street, has closed. [Mission Local]
- San Jose is getting not one but two ax-throwing bars in the coming months/years. [Hoodline]
- File under "No Shit": The CDC is recommending that no one get on a cruise right now, regardless of vaccination status. [CNN]
- Real estate schadenfreude: In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder took a $1.1M bath on her LA compound, which has been on the market more than once and just sold, at a loss. [LA Times]
- Oakland's own Amy Schneider has now won more consecutive Jeopardy! games than any other female player in history — but we'd rather see her beat Matt Amodio or James Holtzhauer's record. [New York Times]
- The Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets tonight has been postponed, because of a COVID outbreak among the Nuggets, who now don't have enough available players for a game. [Chronicle]
- KQED has come up with "50 Wonderful Things From 2021," as they have been doing every year for a decade, and these are all pop-culture type things. [KQED]
Image: Anne Nygård via Unsplash