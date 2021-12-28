- John Madden, who coached the Oakland Raiders to their first-ever Super Bowl championship in 1976, passed away Tuesday, according to his family. Some of us knew John Madden as the Raiders head coach, some of us knew him as a TV announcer who popularized the phrase “Boom!,” some of us knew him for an NFL video game that revolutionized the gaming industry, and some of us knew him as a generous Contra Costa County retiree. Grandfatherly football icon John Madden died Tuesday from undisclosed causes. He was 85. [ESPN]
- In more sad news, former Senate majority leader and 30-year Senate icon Harry Reid died Tuesday as well. The 82-year-old has suffered from pancreatic cancer, and did live to see the Las Vegas airport named after him earlier this December. [NY Times]
- The Division Circle Navigation Center at South Van Ness and 13th Street has seen more than half of its clients test positive this week in another Omicron surge outbreak. The center houses 88 homeless clients, and 47 of them have tested positive in the last week. [Mission Local]
- Mark Zuckerberg bought 110 more acres of land in Hawaii, in addition to the 1,300 acres he already owns, which is likely to be unpopular among natives, after he sued for some of that land in 2017. [SFGate]
- While the Treasure Island redevelopment is grabbing headlines, the Chron’s John King takes a deep-dive into the lesser-known redevelopment of Yerba Buena Island (formerly Goat Island). [Chronicle]
- This may still end up being the coldest day in San Francisco in nearly a decade, as today’s high of 46 degrees is the lowest daily high temperature since 2013. [@DrewTumaABC7 via Twitter]
Image: Former Oakland Raider coach John Madden displays his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring to the crowd during a pregame ceremony to recognize his induction at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, Calf. on Sunday, October 22, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)