- A surfer was killed in a shark attack in Morro Bay. Local fire crews were called to the beach around 10:30 am after a surfer's body was pulled from the water north of Atascadero Road; the surfer was pronounced dead on the scene; historically speaking, it's likely the shark involved in the fatal attack was a great white shark. [ABC7]
- An overturned trailer spilled gasoline on I-680 in Fremont on Friday morning, which prompted nearby residents to leave their homes. Around 100 homes were evacuated due to the smell of gasoline in the air; those residents were sheltered at a nearby public works yard; it was reported gasoline had made its way into storm drains and at least one retention pond, per the Fremont Fire Department — but I-680's two northbound lanes that were closed off have now reopened. [KRON4/KPIX]
- It looks like it's going to be a wet Christmas across the Bay Area tomorrow. [Mercury News]
- Among the many Bay Area restaurant closures of 2021, these were—for sure—some of the hardest to come to stomach (RIP, Homestead). [Eater SF]
- FYI: If you're struggling to figure out what to do tomorrow, remember that the San Francisco Botanical Garden will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m — and even admission for non-residents will be free on Christmas Day. [Mission Local]
- And although SFO saw very few COVID-19-related flight cancellations today, over 3,800 flights were canceled globally as Omicron continues surging across the world. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/trekandshoot