- A shooting inside a San Jose mall on Monday was not an active-shooter situation, and was apparently preceded by a group fight among teenagers. Shots were fired, and there was a report of someone injured, but police have located neither a victim nor a shooting suspect in the incident, which sent the Oakridge Mall into lockdown. [KTVU]
- Shoppers at the mall describe a chaotic scene in which looting began to occur in the chaos. Some individuals reportedly robbed fellow shoppers, with one witness saying she saw a suspect steal one shopper's Apple Store bag from their hands. [Chronicle]
- The six CVS locations that are closing in San Francisco in January include locations at 581 Market Street and 731 Market Street. After the closures, CVS will have 15 remaining locations in SF. [NBC Bay Area]
- The rain today will start in the North Bay around 10 or 11 a.m., and will be hitting San Francisco by late afternoon. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- The Oakland Police Department has announced the creation of a new policing district in East Oakland, dedicating 48 officers to a part of town where a large number of police calls originate. [ABC 7]
- Three Omicron cases have been detected in Contra Costa County so far, and two of the three were fully vaccinated but not boosted. [Bay City News]
- President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech today about his updated COVID winter plan, which includes giving out 500 million free at-home tests to Americans who request them via a website. [KRON4]
- Amid a rise in positive COVID cases, the National Hockey League is putting the season on pause from Wednesday to Sunday, and postponing five games. [Associated Press]
- Outdoorsy, mountaineering Tahoe couple Emily Harrington and Adrian Ballinger just got married in Ecuador — and they took 42 of their wedding guests on an intense climb up 19,347-foot Cotopaxi, the world's tallest active volcano. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jeremy Benzanger