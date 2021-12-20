- The CDC now says that the Omicron variant is responsible for 73% of new COVID cases nationwide, and it's probably closer to 90% in the New York City area. As recently as three weeks ago, 99% of US cases were still Delta. [Associated Press]
- Omicron has hit the White House, and at least one staffer who spent time near President Biden on Air Force One has tested positive. Biden has since tested negative, and will be tested again on Wednesday. [New York Times]
- A 55-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a December 8 shooting in Berkeley was arrested and found in possession of around 100 fake Mac laptops in his home. [KRON4]
- The San Jose Police Department ordered a shelter-in-place near the Westfield Oakridge Mall around 6 p.m. Monday following reports of a shooting there. [CBS SF]
- Oakland police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in the fatal November shooting of KRON4 news security guard Kevin Nishita, and they are closer to finding a suspect. [KTVU]
- Three downtown SF CVS stores are closing next month. [SF Business Times]
- Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial are still out after Day One of deliberations. [KRON4]
- BART ridership is back above 25% of pre-pandemic levels on certain days, but peak travel days are now later in the week — when the busiest day used to be Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- Donald Trump got booed at an event in Dallas after he said he'd gotten a vaccine booster shot. [Associated Press]
Photo: Casey Horn