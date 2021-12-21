- San Francisco COVID-19 cases have doubled in a mere five days with the Omicron variant running amok, and just as the holidays arrive too. President Biden announced Tuesday the government will send anyone a free test, but that’s a quick bandaid. People, please get that booster shot. [Chronicle]
- A body was found on the tracks at Civic Center late Tuesday afternoon, massively snarling both BART and Muni light rail traffic through that station. KPIX reports that “BART officials said it didn’t appear the victim was hit by a train,” so… how exactly did that body get there? [KPIX]
- Architect Richard Rogers, one of the architects behind a competing version of the Transbay Transit Center redesign, has died at 88. The Pritzker-winning architect also designed the Pompidou Center in Paris, the Millennium Dome in London, and the Lloyd’s of London building. [NY Times]
- San Mateo County Community College District vice chancellor Jose Nuez will be charged with 15 counts of corruption and embezzlement Wednesday. [Redwood City Pulse]
- The Elizabeth Holmes trial jurors called her back in and gave the judge a note Tuesday, which “may or may not indicate” they have a verdict, and we;ll know more around 3 p.m. Wednesday. [Ethan Baron via Twitter]
- Tonight is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, when our hemisphere is furthest from the sun. [NASA]
