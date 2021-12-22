- In 2022, San Francisco is going to see a lot of housing mega-projects go full steam ahead on construction. Major developments on Treasure Island, at Mission Rock, Pier 70, and the Potrero Power Station are all underway, and at least 1,300 new units will be complete in these projects by year's end, with many thousands more to follow. [Chronicle]
- The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial finished their second day of deliberations and asked the judge to take their instructions home with them — and the judge denied that. They have a day off today, but it sounds like a verdict may arrive on Thursday. [Bloomberg]
- Remember Michael Vick and his dog-fighting ring? A local pit bull advocacy group just announced that the last surviving dog from that ring has just passed away, and the "Vick dog era" is now officially over. [KTVU]
- The waves of rain we're getting this week are from a "decaying cyclone" over the Pacific. [CBS SF]
- If you're headed to Tahoe for Christmas and you haven't left yet, good luck! [KTVU]
- A woman was robbed of her backpack at the University Avenue Caltrain station in Palo Alto in a brazen mugging Tuesday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated on Tuesday that President Biden is considering extending the student loan freeze past January 31, amid calls from Democrats to cancel some portion of student load debt. [The Hill]
Top image: Elizabeth Holmes leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on December 17, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)