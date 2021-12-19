- The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating three separate fatal car crashes that happened on various Bay Area freeways early Sunday. The first deadly accident was reported around 1 a.m. on I-880 in Milpitas, where a pedestrian reportedly jumped in front of a tractor-trailer truck; at 1:31 a.m., CHP officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just north that involved at least 5 vehicles and caused one fatality; another accident occurred at 2:35 a.m. — and that crash left a vehicle in flames on I-580, killing the driver. [KPIX]
- Much like how San Francisco recently enacted a program to shelter homeless individuals from the cold weather this winter season, San Jose launched two "warming centers" for people experiencing homelessness in the city. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of San Mateo's busiest vaccination sites will close until January; currently, the San Mateo Public Health Department hasn't recorded the Omicron variant in the country. [KPIX]
- A boy and a woman were detained by San Jose police for interfering with an attempted arrest of robbery suspects at Macy’s in Oakridge Mall. [KRON4]
- With the temperature lows hovering in the 40s today (and elsewhere in the Bay Area), cozy up to any one of these seven East Bay bars that have gorgeous fire pits. [Hoodline]
- 2020's disastrous wildfire year burned 4.5 million hectares (about 11 million acres) of the Pantanal — the world's largest tropical wetland — claiming an estimated 17 million animals. [Mongabay]
- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday that he's not backing his party’s signature $2T social and environment bill, which, without a change of heart, will deal a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative — a near-as-certain loss heading into an election year when Democrats could lose control of the Senate. [Associated Press]
Photo: Gett Images/MasaoTaira