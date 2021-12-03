You cannot get tickets to the world premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro, but you may be able to snap pictures of Keanu, Carrie-Anne, and NPH from some sort of “fan zone” outside the Castro Theatre.

We’ve all had our full-length black leather jackets in a bunch since The Matrix Resurrections was spotted filming scenes in the Financial District in February 2020. When the trailer arrived in September, we got to see Keanu Reeves back in his full skyscraper-hopping glory. And when news broke that San Francisco would host the red carpet premiere on December 18, we were all left speculating where this premiere would be. (SFist incorrectly guessed it would be the SF Opera House, where Game of Thrones Season 5’s first episode premiered back in 2015.).

But the Chronicle has the news that the Castro Theatre will host the Matrix Resurrections theatrical premiere, a week from Saturday. Their source on this is “a person intimately involved in planning discussions among the Castro Theatre, the city of San Francisco and Warner Bros. [who] confirmed the venue’s participation with The Chronicle on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak about the premiere.”

JUST IN: The fourth installment of the “Matrix” film franchise, and the first in 18 years, is scheduled to make its U.S. premiere at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre on Dec. 18 — four days ahead of its Dec. 22 release in theaters and on HBO Max.https://t.co/0Yu8ipprw8 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 3, 2021



The film’s studio, Warner Bros., declined to comment to the Chronicle on their scoop.

Yes, Keanu is expected to be on hand. Per the Chron, “Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris are among those expected to attend.”

And no, you can not buy tickets to go in and watch the movie with them, as tickets will not be sold to the public. The Chron does note that “there will be a 'fan zone' near the red carpet where the public can see the film’s stars in person.”

The Chronicle’s source adds that there will be “outside image projection,” ostensibly on the outer facade of the Castro Theatre. It’s got to be animated green computer code text, right? It’s got to be!

Neo and Trinity Come Home. WIN your way to the Canadian Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections and join 🇨🇦's own Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in Toronto on December 16 for an event like no other. Enter now: https://t.co/Bky4f6zmyM. #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/gPlWf15SMJ — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) November 29, 2021



But it looks like the December 18 screening will not be the actual “world premiere.” Per the tweet above from Warner Bros., who are certainly in a position to control where this film plays, there will be a Canadian premiere in Toronto on Thursday, December 16, two days before the U.S. premiere in SF.

Even though you can’t buy tickets to the December 18 U.S. premiere at the Castro Theatre, you will be able to see Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max and in theaters just four days later, on Wednesday, December 22.

Image: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)