- The Omicron variant has doubled COVID-19 cases in just three days in New York City, and JFC, are we on the verge of a tidal wave here? Meanwhile in Los Angeles Omicron cases doubled in one day, so for the love of god, get that booster shot, people. [Deadline]
- The latest TikTok challenge has schools across the nation on edge, as it encourages students to bring weapons to school Friday and commit “acts of violence.” Here in the Bay Area, warnings have been sent to parents in the school districts of Antioch, Lafayette, Moraga, and Orinda. [Chronicle]
- Apple has delayed its employees’ return-to-office plans to a date “yet to be determined,” in the words of CEO Tim Cook. The company is also splashing employees with a $1,000 bonus to build out their home office, but Cook says the money “can be used as you see fit.” [The Verge]
- The good news? California is graciously accepting out-of-staters if/when Roe v. Wade is shot down. The bad news? That may seriously limit Californians’ access to abortion. [Examiner]
- A home in San Francisco’s Sherwood Forest neighborhood just sold for $1 million over asking price, after only three days on the market. [KRON-4]
- The Roots' longtime bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard died earlier today from blood cancer. He was 62. [Billboard]
