The SF school board voted Thursday to officially extend lottery-based admissions at Lowell High School for another year. The move had been expected after Superintendent Vince Matthews insisted that it was too late to change back to the old system for the next school year, despite a court ruling against the district. [Chronicle] Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is warning of a coming "deluge" of Omicron cases, but whether that leads to crowded hospitals is not known. The county has only recorded 10 official cases so far, and none have resulted in hospitalization. [Chronicle]

The FDA has decided to permanently allow abortion pills to be sent by doctors through the mail. The decision broadens access to medication abortion via telemedicine, though conservative states are likely to make things more difficult in response. [New York Times] One woman is dead from likely carbon monoxide exposure and four other family members were injured inside a home in Pittsburg Thursday night. [KRON4]

Recent rains have bolstered reservoir contents in Marin County, where drought-related water restrictions were among the strictest in the Bay Area. [CBS SF]

After closing arguments on Thursday, the Elizabeth Holmes fraud case is being handed over to the jury today. [Associated Press]

Another Bay Area defendant in the college admissions scandal, 66-year-old Marci Palatella of Hillborough, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to six weeks in prison, plus two years of supervised release. [Associated Press]

Top image: Christian Holmes walks with his wife Noel Holmes, their daughter Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans as they arrive at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on December 17, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)