- The SF School Board passed a balanced budget on Tuesday night, avoiding a state takeover. The budget cuts $90 million to address a drop in students, and includes cuts to central services including nurses, a college prep program, and ROTC. [KTVU]
- The CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force and the SFPD arrested two people and seized $200,000 in stolen merchandise from multiple retailers including Target and Nordstrom in a Vallejo bust. The bust involved searching a home and two storage units, including one in SF. [KTVU]
- Amid this year's spike in violence in Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf is asking for more CHP presence and more license-plate-reading surveillance on arterial roadways to combat crime. [East Bay Times]
- A large section of Highway 1 through Big Sur remains closed as multiple rockslides are blocking the roadway following heavy rains. [CBS SF]
- A grand jury has now indicted Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on charges of corruption and jail mismanagement. [ABC 7]
- A UPS driver in San Francisco says she was racially profiled by SFPD officers who cited her for double-parking on Haight Street. [KRON4]
- OMG the Chronicle has another article about "the San Francisco exodus" and it's only convincing about the part that fewer people moved here from New York and Texas last year than in previous years. [Chronicle]
- A former vice president of IT operations at Netflix, Michael Kail, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a bribery and kickback scheme involving Netflix vendors he contracted with. [East Bay Times]
Photo: CaltransD5/Twitter