- A car robbery played out Monday afternoon on Lombard Street — with four family members still inside. Kimberly Balde of Chicago was in a minivan this week with her young nieces and an adult cousin when thieves broke through the back windshield, taking with them a laptop, passports, the kids’ birth certificates, headphones, and more; SFPD's Central Station is looking into the crime; SF's Russian Hill neighborhood has seen a 176% increase in vehicular thefts over the past twelve months, per a recent SFPD report. [SFGate]
- Longtime Chronicle cartoonist Don Asmussen has passed away at 59 years old. Asmussen was with the newspaper for well over twenty years; his “Bad Reporter” column — which was also syndicated on other outlets via Universal Press Syndicate — was beloved for its "unique brand of biting, often brilliant humor"; Asmussen died from brain cancer. [Datebook]
- Steph Curry took another dip into politics after he urged lawmakers to pass the Freedom to Vote Act. The Golden State Warriors guard released a video Thursday where he vocalized his support of the bill — which, if passed, would help protect elections from voter suppression, partisan sabotage, and gerrymandering — that's currently being blocked by Senate Republicans (because of course). [East Bay Times]
- A man has barricaded himself inside his Antioch home for unknown reasons; on-site local police are and have put in place a lockdown near where the house is located on James Donlon Blvd. and Hummingbird Dr. after reports of gunshots being fired. [ABC7]
- One Mill Valley man was indicted on 14 charges in relation to his participation in the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. [KRON4]
- A 50-year-old man from Stockton was arrested Friday in connection with a road-rage incident that saw two 19-year-olds shot at after the fender bender; the man also asked them to wire him money for damages. [KPIX]
- North Beach's newest fried chicken hub, SF Chickenbox, is seeking donations to help fund necessary kitchen and security upgrades. [Hoodline]
- Vyera Pharmaceuticals, the company founded and once helmed by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, reached a $40M settlement with the Federal Trade Commission this week over its price gouging on certain prescription drugs. [Axios]
- This piece published in the New York Times today waxed on how growing vaccine mandates continue fanning the flames about what does and what doesn’t constitute civil liberties — but rest assured: Viral conspiracy theories can never hold a flame against sound science. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Oliviersy