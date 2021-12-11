- Early Saturday morning, a large fire broke out at a warehouse at 335 Barneveld at Newcomb avenues. The blaze, which caused "significant" damage to the structure, was later contained by San Francisco firefighters who also saved many of the surrounding vehicles and adjacent buildings from fire damage; fire investigators are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. [KTVU]
- There was yet another brazen smash-and-grab car robbery that was recorded in SF this week. This time, the car broken into was one outside of Cow Hollow's Balboa Cafe; it's been reported that police presence in the area has since been increased to thwart future auto thefts. [KPIX]
- The still-vacant Burbank Theater at Bascom Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue in San Jose is set to go up for auction. [Hoodline]
- FYI: the Oakland Ballet Company will bring The Nutcracker back to the stage next weekend; patrons must be fully vaccinated and masked to enjoy the Paramount Theater performance, which will run from December 18 through December 19. [Oaklandside]
- Here's your reminder that the incoming atmospheric river will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding to the Bay Area next week. [ABC7]
- If you've never had the honey-butter-chili sweet corn from San Ho Won — make it your mission this weekend to have an ear or two. [Eater SF]
- The implementation of "probiotic agriculture" — which entails safeguarding the microbiome of topsoil and the flora that grow up from it — could not only help reduce carbon emissions but protect us from future pathogens that could lead to widespread disease. [Mongabay]
- At least 70 people have died after record-breaking tornadoes ripped through midwestern and southern states; Kentucky has now reported its most deadly and devastating tornado event in the state's history. [CNN/NPR]
Photo: Getty Images/peeterv