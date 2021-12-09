- That colorful Harvey Milk mural on the side of Market Street bar The Cafe has been painted over, but bar management says it’s no disrespect to Harvey. “The owners of the building recently discovered extensive damage to the exterior that required immediate attention," The Cafe manager Sabrina Martinez told Hoodline. "Unfortunately, the repairs needed in the area of the mural were quite substantial and it saddens me to say, it wasn’t possible to salvage it." [Hoodline]
- Someone wake up Nancy Grace, because the Scott Peterson might get a retrial on his murder conviction. We thought this was over with his Wednesday resentencing, but now Peterson’s lawyers are saying there was jury misconduct in his 2004 trial. [KPIX]
- In the wake of the Oxford, Michigan school shooting that took four teens’ lives, more than a dozen nearby towns have dealt with shooting or bomb threats. In one case, “Two 9-year-old pupils were ‘each in possession of a ‘naughty/nice’ list with several names on each, as well as the words ‘alive’ and ‘dead’ on each side of the lists.” [Bay Area News Group]
- On a more encouraging note closer to home, United Playaz has their annual gun buyback event Saturday in South of Market. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- California College of the Arts workers in Oakland and San Francisco voted to strike with a 97% majority, but no strike date is set. [Chronicle]
- Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Pelosi and the Jan. 6 select committee for “overly broad” subpoenas and the subpoenaing of his cellphone records, which makes sense in light of today’s CNN report that “the texts may not reflect well on the former president.” [Associated Press]
