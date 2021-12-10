- The Supreme Court is continuing to let stand a Texas law that outlaws abortions after six weeks, but says that abortion clinics may sue. The decision is likely to create another round-robin in which the federal judge that already blocked the law will do so again, and the Fifth Circuit will again let it stand. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant. It was found in a fully vaccinated but not boosted individual. [KRON4]
- Oakland just recorded its 130th homicide — and it was allegedly a 15-year-old who fatally stabbed his father with a kitchen knife. The son was reportedly trying to defend an older relative who was shoved by the father, and this all happened inside a home on Golf Links Road. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SFPD says crime is down in Union Square ever since it beefed up patrols two weeks ago. [NBC Bay Area]
- Another test has led to Millennium Tower tilting another quarter inch this month. [NBC Bay Area]
- Peloton is apparently upset that Mr. Big dies on his Peloton bike in the new Sex and the City reboot. [Nexstar]
- Pantone has chosen its zeitgeist shade for 2022, and it's periwinkle. [CNN]
