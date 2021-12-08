- The state has again warned SF's school board that the school district is in danger of a state takeover. The board has until Dec. 15 to submit a balanced budget to the state which addresses a $125 million shortfall and a 9,000-student drop over the past seven years. [Chronicle]
- There has been a swarm of more than 40 earthquakes off the Oregon coast between Tuesday and Wednesday, ranging from a magnitude 3.5 to 5.8. The quakes are occurring in the Blanco Fracture Zone, about 200-250 miles off the coast of Newport, Oregon. [CNN]
- Marin County is seeing a spike in COVID cases, but no Omicron variant cases have been detected. [East Bay Times]
- The Dublin City Council last night approved a 573-unit development to be built on 165 acres of land near the city’s eastern edge. [East Bay Times]
- Pfizer says that its booster provides strong protection against the Omicron variant. [Chronicle]
- The city of Emeryville is surpassing state-mandated housing goals by approving a lot of projects. [Chronicle]
- It doesn't just happen in Oakland: The 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in Manhattan was set on fire last night. [KRON4]
- Cricket matches, other sports, and Squid Game were the most Googled things in 2021. [Mercury News]
Photo: Saksham Gangwar