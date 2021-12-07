- The Board of Supervisors approved a measure to let off-duty sheriffs collect time-and-a-half overtime pay by acting as retail security guards. The latest response to the ongoing shoplifting drama would be to let stores hire sheriffs, even though that department has a staffing shortage, and supervisor Dean Preston is calling the whole practice illegal. [Chronicle]
Actually they cannot. See CA Gov Code Sec 53069(a)(1). AG opinions make this clear. See Kern 68 Ops. Atty Gen 175 (1985) (City can’t contract w/ private party to provide ongoing private security service by peace officer). Promising sheriffs for retail security is a false promise.— Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) December 8, 2021
- Amazon Web Services had a big ol’ outage Tuesday, mostly affecting servers on the east coast. Affected businesses included Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+. [KTVU]
- 17 years after the murder of Laci Peterson, Scott Peterson will appear in San Mateo County court again on Wednesday. Peterson’s death sentence was overturned in 2020, so Wednesday he’s expected to be formally sentenced to spending the rest of his life in prison. [KPIX]
- Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of “several auto burglaries,” and as these things go, neither of these fellows actually lives in San Francisco. [KRON-4]
- Cue the tiny fiddles, as pretty much every tech IPO of 2021 is now in negative territory. [CNBC]
- Yet another new Matrix Resurrections trailer has arrived, this one far heavier on the king fu and action sequences. [Youtube]
Image: @jtc via Unsplash