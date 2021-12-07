- Aziza Graves, the alleged prolific Target shoplifter who was charged three weeks ago on 128 counts for stealing at least $40K in merchandise via the self-checkout, was just arrested again for failing to sign up for electronic monitoring and for stealing again at the Westfield Centre. The DA's office is protesting the fact that a judge freed her on her own recognizance to get fitted for an ankle monitor, and now wants her held without bail. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa County has received complaints about at least 54 restaurants that aren't complying with the region-wide health order requiring vaccine checks at the door for indoor dining. [KTVU]
- An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested outside of Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek with at least $2000 in stolen merchandise in her car. [CBS SF]
- It sounds like this year's drive-thru version of the Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace was a complete clusterfuck on Saturday, and most attendees waited in hours-long lines, wending through a parking lot, trying to get $95 dinners they ordered. [Chronicle]
- SF Supervisor Dean Preston is introducing legislation that would require landlords to provide ten days notice before filing an eviction for non-payment of rent. [CBS SF]
- The budget for electrification of the Caltrain tracks has risen to $2.44 billion, up from $1.5 billion a few years ago, and it's now projected to be complete by 2024. [Socketsite]
- Remembering the City of Paris department store (where Neiman Marcus now stands on Union Square), and its 60-foot Christmas tree in the rotunda — a lost SF tradition that ended 50 years ago. [Chronicle]