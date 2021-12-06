- The days of a free-for-all for restaurant parklets in SF are surely winding down, and the city is going to begin cracking down on codes and various regulations that will likely force some pandemic-era parklets to get removed. The mayor's office says no enforcement of the new rules is yet taking place, but restaurants are already receiving violation notices. [Chronicle]
- Both the Chase Center in SF and the SAP Center in San Jose issued new health and safety guidelines Monday regarding children and vaccinations. Both arenas will allow children under five into the venue only with proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event; and children 5 to 17 can either provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. [SFist]
- A a 16-mile high-speed chase through Sonoma County on Sunday night ended in a crash in Sebastopol and the arrests of two people. [CBS SF]
- A missing toddler was found in Fremont Monday morning accompanied only by a service dog. [Bay City News]
- Hosing off driveways and watering lawns within 48 hours of rain could soon mean a $500 fine statewide, among other proposed drought water usage enforcement measures. [East Bay Times]
- Expect a whole lot of Metallica coverage in the media next week as the hometown metal band of SF celebrates its 40th anniversary with multiple events, including two shows at the Chase Center. [East Bay Times]
- A mountain lion was spotted on home surveillance video in the backyard of a San Carlos home, dragging a deer carcass. [CBS SF]
- Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, everyone. [KRON4]