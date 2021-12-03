- A planned CVS closure in Marin City has locals very upset. The low-income area across the freeway from Sausalito has few retail options, and residents without cars rely on this busy store for their basic needs. [ABC 7]
- There's still no rain in the immediate forecast for the Bay Area, but the long-range forecast has some possibilities. The large Pacific windscale pattern shows signs of changing, which could bring rain our way by the second half of December. [NBC Bay Area]
- Thankfully, there won't be any government-shutdown drama this holiday season. The Senate just passed another stopgap funding bill that will fund the government through February. [Associated Press]
- The brown haze you may have noticed in the air around SF is, in fact, pollution — the bad air is getting pushed down closer to the ground by a process called inversion, in part because of the colder nights we've been having. [SFGate]
- A dead man was found in Golden Gate Park yesterday, in the area of Seventh Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, and foul play is not suspected. [Chronicle]
- The Omicron variant was found in Hawaii. [ABC 7]
- Prosecutors say that a 32-year-old man from the Sacramento area who killed three members of a family in a wrong-way DUI crash on I-80 before Thanksgiving was on probation for a previous DUI. [Associated Press]
- Police are investigating another smash-and-grab burglary at a jewelry store at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. [ABC 7]
- In a first instance of its kind relating to a school shooting, the parents of the accused teen shooter in Michigan have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. [CNN]
Top image: The Cupertino hills this morning, photo courtesy of PG&E via NWS Bay Area/Twitter