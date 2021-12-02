- 74-year-old Bay Area music legend Carlos Santana underwent an "unscheduled heart procedure" after a scare over the weekend, and will now be taking some time off performing. Santana has had to reschedule shows he had planned at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in December. [CBS SF / Twitter]
- Palo Alto couple Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, have taken a plea deal just six weeks before they were to stand trial in the college admissions scandal. The Colburns were accused of conspiring with corrupt college admissions consultant Rick Singer to have their son take the SAT in 2018 with a corrupt proctor who changed his answers to improve his score, and the deal helps them avoid jail time. [Mercury News]
- The body of slain KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita was transported by police escort from the coroner's office in Oakland to a mortuary in Mountain View on Wednesday. [KTVU]
- Unemployment claims in California have dropped to near pre-pandemic levels. [East Bay Times]
- A new Biden Administration plan will reimburse people for the cost of at-home COVID tests through insurance, but, like, that's a pain and not that helpful. [New York Times]
- The 15-year-old Michigan school shooting suspect is being tried as an adult. [New York Times]
- A thousand-foot-wide asteroid will pass kind of close by the earth (2.5 million miles) next week. [ABC 7]
- Soleil Ho and the Chronicle Data Team took a methodical approach to ranking the 27 hot dog options at Umai Savory Dogs in the Westfield basement, and the results are interesting? [Chronicle]