Oakland police released an image of what's thought to be the vehicle — an early 2000s white Acura TL — carrying the person responsible for killing a KRON4 security guard. The department is asking for anyone with knowledge of the car to come forward.

It was reported by multiple local news outlets that KRON4 security Kevin Nishita passed away Saturday after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery earlier in the week. (On Wednesday, Nishita was protecting a news reporter for the outlet who was covering a story about a masked mob breaking into a clothing store in Oakland when he was shot in the chest by a man trying to steal camera equipment.)

OPD Homicide investigators have released a surveillance photo of a vehicle they believe was used in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of a news crew guard. There is a reward for $27,500, call Homicide Section at 510 238-3821https://t.co/cpy6eVI3pk pic.twitter.com/WaSmftWO8M — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 27, 2021

Though Nishita was promptly transported to Highland Hospital — where, upon arriving, he received emergency surgeries to help stabilize his condition — his wounds proved too severe; Nishita succumbed to those injuries early Saturday morning.

“We are devastated by the loss of a security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita," wrote KRON4's Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose in a statement, per the station. Nishita leaves behind his wife and two young children.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues" Rose continued in his statement. "This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal activity in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy."

Pictured above, the Acura TL produced sometime between 2004 to 2008 — complete with a sunroof and no front license plate — is suspected to contain the person responsible for claiming Nishita's life. Should anyone have information that could lead to an arrest in relation to the crime, a reward of up to $27.5K will be offered.

KRON4 also noted that donations to Nishita's family can be made through the "Kevin Nishita Trust," which is being organized by the Metropolitan Bank at 381 8th Street in Oakland. However, donations can be made either in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail.

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @oaklandpoliceca