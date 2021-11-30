- A dead body was pulled from the Bay this morning near the Ferry Building in San Francisco. It's not clear how the person ended up in the water, and the Coast Guard, fire department and police department were all on the scene as of about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. [KRON4]
- At least three people who were injured by law enforcement during the George Floyd protests in Oakland last year are suing the City of Oakland and Alameda County in federal court. [Oakland North]
- Making up for delays at the Port of Los Angeles, cargo ships have been bypassing stops at the Port of Oakland to return directly to Asia, bringing cargo volume down last month by 20% compared to October 2020. [Bloomberg]
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is holding a press conference today to discuss staffing needs in the department and the rise in the city's homicide count to 127 for the year, following a killing next to Lake Merritt. [Bay City News]
- A small earthquake rattled the East Bay around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, centered in Kensington. [KRON4]
- After losing millions in recent thefts, Oakland cannabis retailers are struggling, and one says, "It's more dangerous now than before it was legal." [ABC 7]
- In the January 6th narrative, we now have evidence that Trump was strategizing with aides about how to stop the certification of Biden's victory in the hours before the Capitol riot. [Guardian]
- A pop-up holiday market is launching at La Cocina's Municipal Marketplace in the Tenderloin. [Hoodline]
- The Chronicle profiled Warriors guard Klay Thompson and his emotional journey back from injuries to the court. [Chronicle]
Photo: Logan Easterling