- After his death sentence was overturned last year, convicted murderer Scott Peterson has been relocated from San Quentin to the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City. He was moved Monday ahead of his re-sentencing hearing next week. [NBC Bay Area]
- BottleRock today announced its dates for 2022, and it's back to Memorial Day weekend. There's a holiday pre-sale for tickets starting at 10 a.m. on December 7, but no acts have yet been announced. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed recent violence in the city, including the killing of a KRON4 security guard, in a video statement, saying she will push the city council to reverse $18 million in police department cuts. "There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence," Schaaf said. [CBS SF]
- Local health officers believe the Omicron variant will be detected in the Bay Area in a matter of days. Contra Costa County’s deputy health officer Ori Tzvieli said, "They all arrive eventually, especially the ones that are more transmissible." [Chronicle]
- Elizabeth Holmes testified Monday that co-defendant Sunny Balwani raped her when they were dating, at times when she would upset him. [East Bay Times]
- Two elderly female victims were robbed on the street in San Ramon last week by individuals who used "sleight of hand" techniques to take their belongings. [KRON4]
- Prosecutors are appealing Bill Cosby's immunity release to the Supreme Court. [Associated Press]
- Another Bay Area family, the Berndt family of Santa Rosa, is going to be featured on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight. [ABC 7]