On Friday inside a parking lot at Westmont High School in Campbell, gunfire erupted that split the division championship football game between St. Francis and Serra high schools into a frenzy — leaving two people injured, as well.

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the area around 9 p.m. yesterday after firearms were heard being discharged during the high school football game. According to Mercury News, the shooting took place at the parking lot of Westmont High School, where rivals St. Francis and Serra high schools were caught off guard by the sudden booms.

Was just sent this video from the game…. I prayyyyyy all are well! pic.twitter.com/S3vqsgerAj — Trevor Pruitt (@Coach_T_Pruitt) November 27, 2021

Since then, not many other details about the shooting have been released; no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting yet.

With just 2:18 minutes remaining in the game when the gunshots were heard, many in the stands thought those sounds were merely firecrackers going off. It wasn't until someone shouted “shots, shots, get down" that people took cover. Or fled the stadium, entirely.

Units are currently at the scene of shooting in the 4800 block of Westmont Avenue.

TOC: 8:58 PM pic.twitter.com/0NKAXtz5fe — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 27, 2021

Several people thought an active shooter had attacked the stadium; videos uploaded to Twitter during the shooting showed cheerleaders for St. Francis huddled next to the stands. As stated before: Some players ran off the field, while others dropped to the turf.

CCS officials resumed the game at 9:36 p.m., police at that time giving the all-clear which allowed the two teams to see the final minutes of the match through; Serra High School won 16-12.

“I’ll tell you what, I give the people in the stands a lot of credit,” said CCS commissioner Dave Grissom to the news outlet. “By and large, they remained calm. They stayed where they were. Of course people were concerned. I was concerned."

San Jose police described the victims of the shooting as two adult males, each of them having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

