Coyotes have become even more comfortable around San Francisco since the pandemic began, taking to desolate streets and open parks — in broad daylight — with little hesitation. But one wayward canine recently found itself in serious trouble after falling into the ocean off a dock at Marina Green.

On Friday, San Francisco firefighters responded to worried onlookers about a coyote in need of rescue off the waters at Marina Green. Members of the SFFD's Fire Station No. 511 — located near the Waltney Disney Museum, about a mile or so away from where the drowning mammal was spotted — descended on the scene to see what help they could offer.

But it was clear that SFFD's marine units would also need to be called; rescue attempts to pull the canine out of the water from dry land proved unsuccessful.

In a series of tweets from San Francisco Fire Department Media, the struggling coyote can be seen paddling to stay afloat before first-responders were able to coax it onto a jet ski's gurney.

Today #SFFDTRUCK16 and #SFFDENGINE51 we're summoned by many bystanders viewing a coyote drowning. A member from #SFFDE51 made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water and from drowning allowing for - pic.twitter.com/8EYfgOlR6B — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 27, 2021

"Today #SFFDTRUCK16 and #SFFDENGINE51 were summoned by many bystanders viewing a coyote drowning," reads the first of two tweets from SFFD Media. "A member from #SFFDE51 made a lasso and was able to keep the coyote's head above water and from drowning allowing [...] our MARINE units to rescue it."

2/2 our MARINE units to rescue it. Our Paramedics provided care for severe hypothermia and near-drowning and helped @SFACC transport it to a veterinary care center. It is our understanding that the coyote, named by crews as “phoenix”, will be okay. pic.twitter.com/VYw3W9imTn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 27, 2021

Paramedics were there to provide care for "severe hypothermia and near-drowning." The coyote, which has since been named "Phoenix," is said to be okay and was later transported to a nearby veterinary hospital to recover before, presumably, being released back into the wild.

As always: don’t offer coyotes food; don’t throw things at them nor abuse them in any sort of way; don't be an ass-hat to them, and they'll happily leave you alone.

Odds are they're more scared of you than you are of them... however that's not to say don't take precautions, like keeping your pets on short leashes and bringing a flashlight with you on nightly jaunts.

