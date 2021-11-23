- Santa Cruz County, which had lifted its indoor mask mandate on September 29, reinstated it this week amid rising COVID cases. The county has seen a 29% spike in cases over the last two weeks after having a relatively mild summer surge. [CBS SF]
- The California Public Utilities Commission has announced citations for PG&E totaling $7.5 million based on violations it discovered during inspections of the utilities' power lines. One $5 million fine was issued due to "deficiencies" found with a high-voltage line in Marin County. [Chronicle]
- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin is announcing felony charges today against eight suspects arrested in the organized, smash-and-grab retail burglaries Friday night. [ABC 7]
- The dozens of smash-and-grab thieves in Walnut Creek on Saturday made off with $200,000 worth of merchandise. [KTVU]
- A pedestrian walking in the righthand lane of southbound 101 in Petaluma was struck and seriously injured Saturday night. [KRON4]
- A pedestrian killed while walking on I-880 last week has been identified as 20-year-old Nimrod Hagos, who had come to Oakland that day from Eritrea, and who appeared to have walked off from his father's vehicle which had broken down in West Oakland, and walked onto the freeway. [East Bay Times]
- Traffic all over the Bay Area is expected to intensify on Wednesday starting before noon — and one piece of advice is wait until after 9 p.m. to get on the road if you can wait that long. [Mercury News]
- The MontBleu Resort in South Lake Tahoe has rebranded as Bally's Lake Tahoe, and the 399-suite Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel at the base of Heavenly is now under new management. [Bay Area News Group]
- Steph Curry is again likely an MVP candidate. [Examiner]
Photo: Matt Jones