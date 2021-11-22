- Authorities arrested four people Tuesday and seized 21 weapons in an alleged gun trafficking ring. The SFPD conducted raids at homes in the Bayview and Southern districts Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the SF District Attorney’s Office. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD is investigating two new homicides from this past weekend, bringing the city's homicide count to 43 for the year. One victim, a 25-year-old man, was found fatally shot Friday night on the 600 block of Connecticut Street in Potrero Hill; the other victim, a 30-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times on the 400 block of Geary Street on Sunday night. [Chronicle]
- SF Mayor London Breed, celebrity chef and food activist Alice Waters, and others gathered for a small event at the Saint Francis Yacht Club on Sunday at which Hillary Clinton was promoting her new political thriller, the novel State of Terror, co-written with Louise Penny. [Examiner]
- After an event and public remarks in SF today, Governor Newsom is off to Mexico to spend Thanksgiving with his family. [NBC Bay Area]
- The young Twitter employee and transit activist, Courtney Brousseau, who was killed by gunfire in the Mission District last year has been memorialized with a plaque on a Dolores Park bench. [Hoodline]
- Elizabeth Holmes took the stand in her own defense on Monday, and a legal analyst says it will likely work in her favor — or it's like 'what has she got to lose?' [KRON4 / Mercury News]
- KTVU visited ransacked Union Square stores to see workers cleaning up and boarding up things today. [KTVU]
- You can now order weed on Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada — but it's for pickup, not delivery. [The Verge]
Photo: Castrocam.net