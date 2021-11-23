A westbound Amtrak train crashed and the engine derailed after striking a semi truck that became stuck on train tracks in San Pablo Monday night, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.

The collision happened around 8:15 p.m. when the semi truck, which was carrying five cars at the time, became stuck on the train tracks on Chesley Avenue near Rumrill Boulevard in San Pablo. As KRON4 reports via the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department, "The collision caused cars and debris to fly for several hundreds of yards."

Amtrak train hits a truck stranded on Rumrill Blvd in San Pablo. 30 people on board train no one hurt. The truck was carrying 3 cars. #breaking pic.twitter.com/0sqX668Hpr — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) November 23, 2021

The engine derailed in the crash, and both the driver of the truck and the train engineer suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported among the 30 Amtrak passengers, who were reportedly "shaken," per KPIX.

Rodeo-Hercules Fire Battalion Chief Darren Johnson explained to reporters that "a tractor trailer carrying vehicles got high centered on the railroad tracks and got struck. [The driver] couldn’t get the tractor off the tracks prior to the train coming through. The train hit the tractor, [and] all the cars came off the vehicle."

Map via Amtrak

The tracks in San Pablo are part of the Capitol Corridor route on Amtrak from Sacramento to Emeryville, which is also used by Coast Starlight line that connects Los Angeles and Seattle. The area where the crash occurred was just north of Amtrak's Richmond Station, and passengers were reportedly transported to the station and boarded onto buses or another train to reach their destinations to the south.

This is the second crash involving an Amtrak train striking a truck in the Bay Area this year. Back in March, a Los Angeles-bound Amtrak train struck a truck on the tracks in Oakland, causing the truck to catch fire.

KPIX reports that Monday's incident remains under investigation, and "Union Pacific work crews worked over night to get the engine back on the tracks and clear debris."

Photo: Aris