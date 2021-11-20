More than a dozen individuals partook in a brazen burglary of the Louis Vuitton location at 233 Geary Street Friday night — taking the store's on-display inventory before police arrived.

San Francisco police officers responded to Union Square shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after calls that the luxury goods store was involved in a smash-and-grab robbery. ABC7 noted that San Francisco officer Robert Rueca said that police have arrested multiple people suspected of partaking in the crime; SFPD officers also responded to other reports of retail establishments where vandalism had occurred Friday evening.

⚠️ Info. On Police Activity in Union Square ⚠️ https://t.co/4lZ7e4QDob — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 20, 2021

NBC Bay Area's Jean Elle shared that the group of criminals had reportedly smashed the door of the Louis Vuitton store, pushing the on-site security guard over on the floor before clearing the shelves of the goods.

"Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts," SFPD wrote in a statement about the act, hinting that what occurred at the Loui Vuitton store might have happened elsewhere around Union Square Friday night. "Officers have arrested multiple suspects [and are] continuing to respond to other retail establishments, where reports of vandalism are occurring."

Footage of Louis Vuitton in Union Square of San Francisco getting emptied. Look at how chill they are.



I could’ve been physically able to do this. Call me next time! pic.twitter.com/8maf4x6PPy — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 20, 2021

Twitter was aflutter with uploaded videos (and opinionated hot takes) on the robbery. Those videos show a large street-facing window of the store completely shuttered; glimpses into the store's interior show virtually all the shelves void of product — implying that the criminals got away with much, if not all, of the on-display stock.

Meanwhile in San Francisco… Looters hit @LouisVuitton shop. Who says there is never a @sfpd cop around when you need one or two? pic.twitter.com/PhmIxXwgUG — Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) November 20, 2021

The Louis Vuitton in San Francisco union square just got emptied out 😳 pic.twitter.com/Imi6qbL0i1 — Yealenne (@Yealenne) November 20, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to “TIP411” and start the message with SFPD. Shared information can be left anonymously.

