The San Francisco Police Department today announced the arrests of five suspects who are believed to be responsible for a string of at least three home-invasion robberies in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

The three robberies happened in August and September, and the department served search warrants and made arrests over the last two weeks in multiple locations across the Bay Area and beyond. The five suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Devontae Rutherford of Richmond, 37-year-old George Redmond of Richmond, 27-year-old Adrian Landers of Elk Grove, 39-year-old Travis Fields of Stockton, and 25-year-old Marvin Williams of Antioch.

The three armed robberies that the suspects are believed to have committed occurred in the middle of the day on August 3, August 9, and September 2. These suspects, the police say, are tied to these three incidents, as well as several "other home invasion robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area."

The summaries of the incidents, via the SFPD Robbery Detail, are below.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 12:12 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 500 block of Sunnydale Avenue for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the two victims, an 81-year-old female, and an 81-year-old male. The victims told officers that the suspects had already fled their home. Officers interviewed the victims who said that three suspects forced entry into their homes. The female victim said that one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victims while the other two suspects went through the victims’ house. The suspects took cash and jewelry and fled the home. The victims were not injured during the incident.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, at approximately 2:20 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Taraval Station responded to the 100 block of Louisburg Street for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victims, a 62-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. The 62-year-old victim told officers the suspects entered his garage, physically restrained him, and forced him into the house where the suspects located the other victims. One suspect then struck the victim with a firearm, causing injuries. The suspects forced all the victims into a room while the other suspects ransacked the residence and stole US currency, jewelry, and miscellaneous items. The suspects then fled in a vehicle. The victim who was struck with a firearm was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Interpretation services were not requested. The fourth suspect was not seen in the house.

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 600 block of Paris Street for a report of a home invasion robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, a 43-year-old male. The victim said he was in his room when an unknown male suspect entered and pointed a gun at him. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while two other suspects ransacked the victim’s home. The suspects took jewelry and watches before fleeing the home.

All five individuals have been charged with robbery and first-degree burglary, with felony enhancements.

Anyone with information about these or other home invasion incidents can called the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and put "SFPD" at the start of the message. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images