- It appears that 41-year-old Ajmal Amani was the victim of the police killing that happened at the CW Hotel near 5th and Folsom streets yesterday. The details leading up to the shooting still remain unclear, but more information is expected to be released as the investigation continues; an SFPD source says Amani may have been involved in a 2019 stabbing of a park ranger in San Francisco. [KTVU]
- Rittenhouse verdict drew large protests in Oakland Friday night. More than 100 people gathered in a peaceful demonstration in downtown Oakland early Friday evening after a Wisconsin jury found Kyle Rittenhouse — the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during an episode of civic unrest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin — not guilty on all five counts brought against him. [KPIX]
- The Inner Richmond could see Soulful, a cannabis dispensary, open in the neighborhood soon... following Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
- CHP is reporting that a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Saturday morning on southbound I-880 at Hegenberger Road. [KRON4]
- Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group is pivoting its former Corridor restaurant space at 100 Van Ness Avenue into a high-ceiling, upscale cocktail bar in early December; it's expected to be called The Madigral. [Hoodline]
- About one in five children between 5 and 11 years old have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Alameda County. [Oaklandside]
- Fun fact: There are actually an estimated eight species and subspecies of elephants — one of which, the African forest elephants, has its last remaining genetic "stronghold" in Gabon. [Mongabay]
- Cobalt, one of the most precious metals used in creating lithium batteries, is often mined in environmentally destructive ways — a not-so-green practice on full display in the Congo. [NYT]
