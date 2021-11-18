- Chik Fil-A just opened a location very close to San Francisco, in the Serramonte Center in Daly City. The place opened to an immediate line early Thursday, and it's doing drive-through service only for now — probably because the notoriously conservative and homophobic company won't abide by vaccine mandates. [Bay Area Reporter]
- The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin has deliberated for 23 hours so far and still there's no verdict. The lengthy deliberation time suggests jurors are likely fighting over the complex decisions before them. [New York Times]
- There was a contentious hearing at San Francisco City Hall today about the decision to scrap plans for a homeless youth drop-in center in the Haight. Supervisor Dean Preston pressed the mayor's office and the Department of Homelessness and said, "I see this as an ongoing betrayal of the Haight." [Chronicle]
- Bay Area hospitals are beginning to show strain from the beginning of a winter surge in COVID cases, mostly among the unvaccinated — but experts agree this winter is likely to look much different, and better, than last year. [Chronicle]
- A 40-year-old Santa Rosa man just got sent to state prison after getting his 10th DUI. [CBS SF]
- Berkeley has instituted new four-hour parking limits on some streets that are expected to give parking enforcement reason to shuffle along people living in RVs. [Berkeleyside]
- The commission that Biden set up to talk about reforms to the Supreme Court is apparently very divided over the issue of term limits. [New York Times]
