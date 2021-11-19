- The House narrowly passed Biden's social safety net and climate bill this morning, sending it to the Senate. The bill's passage came after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to beat Nancy Pelosi's record for using the House's version of the filibuster, the "magic minute," and delaying the vote on the bill by speaking for over eight hours. [New York Times]
- Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as acting president today while President Joe Biden goes under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. Harris will make history as the first woman, first person of color and first person of South Asian descent to serve as acting president. [Chronicle]
- Harris's approval ratings have hit new lows in recent weeks, and it's likely just because her approval is tied up with Biden's. [Chronicle]
- Officials at SFO and San Jose International Airport say that today, the Friday before Thanksgiving, is actually the biggest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday, so expect long lines at security. [KRON4]
- A big rig carrying crushed cars overturned on southbound 101 in Novato this morning, initially blocking all of the southbound lanes. [NBC Bay Area]
- One man was hospitalized following a shooting at a strip mall in Hercules on Thursday. [KRON4]
- High gas prices could end up impacting some Californians' travel plans over Thanksgiving. [KQED]
- Bay Area News Group talks to Sheena Way, the vice president of content and programming at the Chase Center, who is in charge of managing the schedule of all non-Warriors events at the arena. [East Bay Times]
