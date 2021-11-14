Amuse, a fast expanding cannabis delivery business in the Bay Area, has pushed itself to major player status among marijuana delivery behemoths. Amuse curates product portfolios that inspire and please, with one of the greatest options of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls. Apart from their vast menu of options, this team is notable for its low-cost, high-value pricing. You may get your favorite brands on-demand or schedule a delivery at a later date. Among the greatest are Stiiizy, Sherbinksi's, Cookies, WYLD, Kiva, Lowell Farms, and many more Bay Area brands.

New Customers SAVE $30 with discount code: SFIST30

Existing Amuse Customers SAVE $10 on the next 10 orders with code: 10FOR10.