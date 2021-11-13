Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, along with help from SF Police Officers Association and Burma Superstar restaurant, is offering a $10K reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest (or arrests) in the fatal shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu on 1-880 last weekend.

On November 6, Cherry An and her family were driving back to their Fremont home when a stray bullet traveled through the windshield of the family’s car on I-880 in Oakland. The bullet didn't pass through the glass without consequence; 23-month-old Jasper Wu was struck in the head. First responders rushed to the scene, offering medical aid to the boy, but Jasper was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

There are still no arrests made around the homicide, though rival gang activity is expected to be the reason why the family ended up in the potential crossfire. But in an effort to hold those accountable for the boy's untimely death, a $10K reward is being offered to anyone who can bring forth knowledge that will prove helpful in making arrests tied to the deadly shooting.

As reported by KTVU, local organizations — and one small chain of Bay Area restaurants — have come together to amass the $10K reward, which will be given to anyone who can come forward with the aforementioned information.

"Stray bullets hit this little baby," said Carl Chan, President of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, of the shooting. "This little baby will never wake up again."

Chan also added that he wanted to install billboards on the highway with numbers for people to report crimes; Chan also called for local police to increase patrols throughout the city — specifically placing more officers in and around Chinatown.

Cherry An sent a statement that was translated during a Friday news conference, saying that her family was "heartbroken" and "devastated" about her son. The news outlet also noted that Cherry An was grateful at the "outpouring of love" from the community.

At the moment: that community has rallied to raise more than $223K in donations for the family's official GoFundMe set up by Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce — funds that will go toward funeral and memorial services, as well as offer the family some financial breathing room as they continue grieving.

Cherry An has also pleaded with the shooters, or anyone with information about the shooting, to please come forward. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the death of Jasper Wu has "sickened him," before adding "this violence must stop."

Just this past Thursday afternoon, another stray bullet in East Oakland seriously injured a security equipment installer, who was struck by the bullet near the 2800 block of 76th Avenue.

If anyone has information, the CHP is urging public members to help provide investigative leads to detectives by calling the Golden Gate Division Investigative Tip-Line at (707) 917-4491.

Those wanting to donate to the family's only affiliated GoFundMe fundraiser, you can do so here.

Photo: Courtesy of GoFundMe