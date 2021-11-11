A 26-year-old woman was murdered over the weekend in Daly City, and some disturbing details have emerged about the case, including the fact that her four-year-old was in the next room when it happened.

Lilliam Orozco Zelaya was fatally shot on Saturday night after being confronted in her home by her estranged husband, prosecutors say. As KPIX reports, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office has just filed murder charges against 36-year-old Eriberto Beltran Arenas, who may be a resident of San Francisco. (An official record, possibly, picked up Bay City News, listed the victim's name as Lillim Orozcozelaya, but that is likely not the correct spelling of her name.)

Prosecutors say that Beltran Arenas arrived at the apartment on Belmar Avenue in Daly City on Saturday which Orozco Zelaya shared with a roommate and her child. The roommate reportedly took the four-year-old to another room, and "minutes later," Orozco Zelaya was shot twice and killed.

Beltran Arenas reportedly called several family members of the woman, including her mother, to tell them that he had killed her.

He was found a short while later in San Francisco and arrested by the SFPD, and prosecutors say he had 18 firearms registered to his name.

A public record linked to Orozco Zelaya indicates that there is an Outer Mission home on Madrid Street that is also linked to a Maria Arenas and an Eriberto Arenas.

Beltran Arenas is being held on $11 million bail as Bay City News reports, and after making an initial court appearance Tuesday without entering a plea, he will return to court next Thursday.

