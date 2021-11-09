Amazon had a virtual public meeting Monday to discuss its plans to build a three-story warehouse and delivery hub at 7th and Berry streets, at the edge of Potrero Hill and the Design District, across the tracks from the foot of Mission Creek.

The e-commerce and media behemoth purchased the six-acre site at 900 7th Street from Recology late last year, announcing plans to build a warehouse there. Unfortunately, this means that this is no longer a housing development site — which had been slated for 1,000 units — but now Amazon is promising 500 new jobs in the city, and likely faster delivery of packages since this facility would serve as a "last mile" warehouse for packages originating at the company's massive Tracy fulfillment center.

As the Chronicle reports from Monday's meeting, there was a lot of talk about delivery vans, and promises from Amazon not to clog up city streets with extra traffic. But, like... they're definitely bringing more delivery vans into town.

Delivery van and truck traffic, the company assured attendees, would be concentrated outside of normal commute hours. Trucks are expected to arrive and unload during overnight hours, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and around 200 delivery vans would start leaving the facility at 10 a.m.

Stephen Maduli-Williams, an Amazon economic development policy manager, told the meeting attendees that "This does not conflict with local traffic patterns in the community."

Map via Planning

Amazon already has several smaller delivery hubs in the city — including two newly established at 400 23rd Street and 749 Toland Street, and a Dogpatch facility at 888 Tennessee Street that has been the source of some community complaints — but this new one would be its largest in San Francisco, and seems designed to be the central hub for packages coming to city residents and perhaps those on the Peninsula as well. The plan calls for 650,000 square feet of sorting/delivery space, and 13,700 square feet of office. There's also room for a 2,500-square-foot retail space.

The Tennessee Street facility has drawn complaints about garbage blowing out of its dumpsters, and about van and truck traffic. Also, it was the subject of a lawsuit from a worker last year over alleged "unsanitary" working conditions during the pandemic.

The company is submitting plans for the 7th Street project to the city next week.

Construction is expected to last about two years.

Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images