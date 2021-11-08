- There was yet another shooting in the Haight on Saturday night, this one by an assailant in a residential burglary that was interrupted, and the victim was uninjured. This was the fourth shooting to happen near Haight Street in a two-week span and it followed a fatal shooting on Thursday at Haight and Masonic. [Chronicle]
- The ban on international travel to the U.S. from over 30 countries was lifted as of Monday. [ABC 7]
- Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) opened a weeklong exhibit Sunday at Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park in Foster City to remember all San Mateo County residents who have died from COVID-19. [Bay City News]
- Elon Musk courted more drama between his Twitter account and the stock market today, after announcing on Twitter that he plans to sell 10% of his Tesla stock in order to pay some taxes to the U.S. government, which in turn sent Tesla's share price tumbling. [Associated Press]
- In San Jose, where there was some pushback from the police union over the vaccine mandate, there are now only six city employees who currently have no pending exemption hearings and who refuse to be vaccinated. [Mercury News]
- Rapper Travis Scott has canceled his headlining appearance at the Day N Vegas Festival that kicks off Friday, with reps saying he is too distraught after a weekend incident in Houston in which eight fans were killed in a mob crushing incident at one of his shows. [Associated Press]
- The Arizona Cardinals embarrassed the 49ers 31-17 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. [Examiner]
